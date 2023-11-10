Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLFS is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) is $23.86, which is $12.47 above the current market price. The public float for BLFS is 41.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. On November 10, 2023, BLFS’s average trading volume was 540.60K shares.

BLFS) stock’s latest price update

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 11.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Troy Wichterman – CFO Rod de Greef – Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Jacob Johnson – Stephen Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Paul Knight – KeyBanc Steven Mah – TD Cowen Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Michael Okunewitch – Maxim Group Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BioLife Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Shareholder and Analyst Conference Call.

BLFS’s Market Performance

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.45% drop in the past month, and a -6.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for BLFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for BLFS’s stock, with a -38.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $29 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLFS Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Biolife Solutions Inc saw -37.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Rice Michael, who sale 72,603 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Oct 30. After this action, Rice Michael now owns 347,085 shares of Biolife Solutions Inc, valued at $662,865 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the 10% Owner of Biolife Solutions Inc, purchase 927,165 shares at $11.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 8,557,165 shares at $10,374,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.67 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biolife Solutions Inc stands at -86.43. The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.85. Equity return is now at value -21.73, with -18.39 for asset returns.

Based on Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.