Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR)'s stock price has gone decline by -1.55 in comparison to its previous close of 45.81, however, the company has experienced a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BRBR is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRBR is $46.07, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 130.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for BRBR on November 10, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month, and a 20.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for BRBR’s stock, with a 23.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRBR Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.18. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw 75.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at +6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.