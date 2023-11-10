Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Stock Experiences -36.14% Monthly Change

In the past week, AULT stock has gone down by -3.94%, with a monthly decline of -36.14% and a quarterly plunge of -94.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.57% for Ault Alliance Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for AULT’s stock, with a -98.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AULT is also noteworthy at 4.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AULT is $419.50, which is $419.38 above than the current price. The public float for AULT is 10.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on November 10, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.26 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a -3.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT: AULT ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to the company signing a $50 million financing agreement with Ault & Company. According to a press release from the holding company, it will sell up to $50 million in shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock to Ault & Company.

AULT Trading at -69.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1392. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -99.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.01 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 10,990,142 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 37,000 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 148,462 shares at $28,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -48.55 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.