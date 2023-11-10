Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 18.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:AY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Santiago Seage – CEO Francisco Martinez-Davis – CFO Conference Call Participants Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Mark Jarvi – CIBC Capital Markets William Grippin – UBS Operator Hello and welcome to Atlantica’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Just a reminder that this call is being webcast live on the internet, and a replay of this call will be available on Atlantica’s corporate website.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) Right Now?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 147.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) is $22.70, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for AY is 66.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AY on November 10, 2023 was 699.99K shares.

AY’s Market Performance

AY stock saw a decrease of -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for AY stock, with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AY Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc saw -30.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value 0.97, with 0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 352.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.88. Total debt to assets is 61.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.