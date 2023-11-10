Assessing the Risk and Potential of Splash Beverage Group Inc’s (SBEV) Stock

The stock of Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) has seen a -7.78% decrease in the past week, with a -30.04% drop in the past month, and a -37.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for SBEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.96% for SBEV stock, with a simple moving average of -52.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX: SBEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBEV is $2.62, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for SBEV is 35.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for SBEV on November 10, 2023 was 253.25K shares.

SBEV) stock’s latest price update

Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX: SBEV)’s stock price has increased by 4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. However, the company has seen a -7.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.

SBEV Trading at -26.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares sank -29.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5897. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc saw -50.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,386,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc, valued at $7,070 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,379,000 shares at $13,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -250.33, with -128.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.