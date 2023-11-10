Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) Stock

The stock of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has gone up by 3.94% for the week, with a 5.01% rise in the past month and a -56.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.65% for ONDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.18% for ONDS’s stock, with a -55.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ONDS is $2.00, which is $1.51 above than the current price. The public float for ONDS is 35.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ONDS on November 10, 2023 was 449.85K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.91 in relation to its previous close of 0.57. However, the company has experienced a 3.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS), (“Ondas”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.02%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4387. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -68.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from SOOD JASPREET K, who sale 5,676 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, SOOD JASPREET K now owns 25,787 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $5,676 using the latest closing price.

Seidl Randy, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,676 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Seidl Randy is holding 27,059 shares at $5,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -96.97, with -75.83 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.