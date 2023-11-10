Assessing the Risk and Potential of NiSource Inc’s (NI) Stock

The stock of NiSource Inc (NI) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a -6.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for NI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for NI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) Right Now?

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NI is $28.22, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 411.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for NI on November 10, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

NI) stock’s latest price update

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 24.82. However, the company has seen a -3.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that PPL Corporation’s (PPL) third-quarter earnings and sales miss estimates. The company narrowed its earnings expectation for 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.37. In addition, NiSource Inc saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Yates Lloyd M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $26.44 back on Aug 23. After this action, Yates Lloyd M now owns 131,242 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $1,057,600 using the latest closing price.

Brown Donald Eugene, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of NiSource Inc, sale 14,000 shares at $26.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Brown Donald Eugene is holding 187,278 shares at $372,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc (NI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.