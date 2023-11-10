Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $20.44, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 67.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPN on November 10, 2023 was 922.68K shares.

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has decreased by -8.66 when compared to last closing price of 9.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that While enough evidence exists that justify a pessimistic view of the market – in particular, high inflation and high borrowing costs – it’s also possible that a hot November could rejuvenate previously embattled stocks to buy. And that’s not an entirely speculative proposition.

ASPN’s Market Performance

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a 3.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month, and a 39.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.58% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Mitchell Steven R, who purchase 7,541 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Mitchell Steven R now owns 134,260 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $49,009 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 126,719 shares at $308,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.