ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ASML Holding NV (ASML) by analysts is $710.00, which is $75.74 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.04M shares.

ASML stock's latest price update

The stock price of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 639.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month, and a -4.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for ASML’s stock, with a -3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $606.52. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.29, with 22.61 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.