Ashland Inc (ASH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.85 compared to its previous closing price of 76.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Sales of Ashland (ASH) are adversely impacted by lower volumes from customer inventory destocking, partly offset by favorable pricing in Q4.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASH is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASH is $94.56, which is $21.72 above the current price. The public float for ASH is 50.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASH on November 10, 2023 was 444.85K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

ASH stock saw a decrease of -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Ashland Inc (ASH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for ASH’s stock, with a -19.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASH Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.10. In addition, Ashland Inc saw -32.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from WILLIS J KEVIN, who sale 7,866 shares at the price of $86.54 back on Sep 05. After this action, WILLIS J KEVIN now owns 11,583 shares of Ashland Inc, valued at $680,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Equity return is now at value 7.36, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ashland Inc (ASH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.