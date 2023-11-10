Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has plunge by -7.95relation to previous closing price of 5.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Adam Goldstein – Founder, Chief Executive Officer Mark Mesler – Chief Financial Officer Tom Muniz – Chief Operating Officer Andy Missan – Chief Legal Officer Conference Call Participants Bill Peterson – JP Morgan Savi Syth – Raymond James Andres Sheppard – Cantor Fitzgerald Edison Yu – Deutsche Bank David Zazula – Barclays Austin Moeller – Canaccord Josh Sullivan – Benchmark Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Archer Aviation, Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) is $9.83, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for ACHR is 138.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACHR on November 10, 2023 was 8.42M shares.

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR stock saw a decrease of -11.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for ACHR’s stock, with a 19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw 158.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Muniz Thomas Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Archer Aviation Inc, sale 85,000 shares at $7.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Muniz Thomas Paul is holding 1,173,102 shares at $612,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -108.13, with -82.48 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.