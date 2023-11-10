Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) (“Arbutus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that the Arbutus management team will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conference:

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABUS is $4.60, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 125.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for ABUS on November 10, 2023 was 608.68K shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS’s stock has seen a -0.55% decrease for the week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month and a -11.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for Arbutus Biopharma Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for ABUS’s stock, with a -25.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ABUS Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8085. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corp saw -22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corp stands at -178.01. The total capital return value is set at -37.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.22. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -37.15 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.