Aon plc. (AON) Stock Experiences 1.36% Monthly Change

The stock of Aon plc. (AON) has gone up by 3.28% for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a 3.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for AON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for AON’s stock, with a 2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) Right Now?

Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AON is $339.06, which is $7.28 above the current price. The public float for AON is 197.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AON on November 10, 2023 was 704.96K shares.

AON) stock’s latest price update

Aon plc. (NYSE: AON)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 327.54. However, the company has seen a 3.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials, and the adoption of technology should drive insurance brokers like MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, and ERIE.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $304 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AON Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.24. In addition, Aon plc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Spruell Byron, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $324.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Spruell Byron now owns 4,001 shares of Aon plc., valued at $259,660 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Eric, the President of Aon plc., sale 7,500 shares at $335.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Andersen Eric is holding 144,164 shares at $2,516,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aon plc. stands at +20.77. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.73. Equity return is now at value 714.29, with 8.47 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aon plc. (AON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.