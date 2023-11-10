Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 242.58x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $78.14, which is $15.41 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on November 10, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

The stock price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has dropped by -18.33 compared to previous close of 76.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-10 that The shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) are experiencing a sharp post-earnings bear gap.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD’s stock has fallen by -20.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.75% and a quarterly drop of -16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Trade Desk Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.22% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.96% for the last 200 days.

TTD Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -22.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -21.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.97. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 39.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $74.94 back on Nov 02. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,209,221 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $5,620,745 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 55,520 shares at $71.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,284,221 shares at $3,945,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.