Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

The 36-month beta value for SWK is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWK is $95.23, which is $10.98 above than the current price. The public float for SWK is 150.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SWK on November 10, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SWK) stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.63 in relation to previous closing price of 85.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-06 that The pandemic created opportunities, but its aftermath also exposed some underlying issues at Stanley Black & Decker. The restructuring plan is on track, and the company will attract value investors and dividend hunters alike.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK’s stock has fallen by -2.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly drop of -10.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.22% for SWK’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWK Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.49. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $98.76 back on Aug 07. After this action, Link Janet now owns 32,690 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $304,280 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sale 2,581 shares at $85.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Link Janet is holding 36,352 shares at $221,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Equity return is now at value -1.12, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.