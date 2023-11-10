Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is above average at 1740.95x. The 36-month beta value for SHAK is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHAK is $67.53, which is $12.69 above than the current price. The public float for SHAK is 37.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SHAK on November 10, 2023 was 777.44K shares.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 56.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-06 that Shake Shack, the fast-casual restaurant chain, has had success with its use of kiosks. These self-service ordering stations have helped the company reduce labor hours and proven to be a high-margin channel, contributing to improved profitability.

SHAK’s Market Performance

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has experienced a -2.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.91% drop in the past month, and a -28.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.97% for SHAK’s stock, with a -13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $62 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.96. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Aug 21. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 6,511 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $138,812 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Koff Zach is holding 38,682 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value 0.57, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.