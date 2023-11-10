Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)

The 36-month beta value for RENT is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RENT is $2.94, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for RENT is 35.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.74% of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on November 10, 2023 was 773.61K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.48, however, the company has experienced a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-09 that Since launching in 2019, Nuuly, a clothing rental subscription service by Urban Outfitters Inc., is growing quickly.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.83% and a quarterly drop of -70.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for Rent the Runway Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.31% for RENT’s stock, with a -78.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -39.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -26.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5605. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw -84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 97,207 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Nov 02. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,945,697 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $47,687 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 28,996 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,472,484 shares at $14,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -34.74 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.