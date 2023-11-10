Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jabil Inc (JBL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is above average at 20.89x. The 36-month beta value for JBL is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBL is $143.44, which is $17.81 above than the current price. The public float for JBL is 122.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume of JBL on November 10, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

The stock price of Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 126.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-11-09 that Upstream oil and gas producers, Charter Communications, and Jabil pass a Barron’s stock screen.

JBL’s Market Performance

Jabil Inc (JBL) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.29% decline in the past month and a 18.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for JBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for JBL’s stock, with a 26.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $134 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBL Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.17. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from Smith Daryn G., who sale 16,700 shares at the price of $122.54 back on Oct 31. After this action, Smith Daryn G. now owns 39,737 shares of Jabil Inc, valued at $2,046,418 using the latest closing price.

SANSONE THOMAS A, the Director of Jabil Inc, sale 19,000 shares at $120.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that SANSONE THOMAS A is holding 374,325 shares at $2,288,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.04. Equity return is now at value 30.77, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.68. Total debt to assets is 17.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Jabil Inc (JBL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.