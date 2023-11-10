Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is above average at 21.24x. The 36-month beta value for FR is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FR is $50.85, which is $7.92 above than the current price. The public float for FR is 131.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of FR on November 10, 2023 was 928.84K shares.

FR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 43.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that First Industrial shares have fallen due to rising interest rates, supply pressure, and a slowdown in tenant leasing. Operating results remain strong with mark-to-market rent increases driving NOI higher. The company is poised for continued growth from same-store NOI growth and development projects, with potential for a 60-75% upside in shares.

FR’s Market Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has experienced a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.81% drop in the past month, and a -16.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for FR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for FR’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $42 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.