Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is above average at 12.43x. The 36-month beta value for ET is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ET is $17.46, which is $4.22 above than the current price. The public float for ET is 2.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume of ET on November 10, 2023 was 13.53M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 13.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Energy Transfer offers a safe and attractive 9.6% dividend yield, with potential for growth and increased shareholder returns. The company has managed its balance sheet well, leading to increased cash flow and a low debt ratio. Energy Transfer owns a diverse portfolio that is heavy in natural gas.

ET’s Market Performance

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a -3.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.32% drop in the past month, and a 3.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for ET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for ET’s stock, with a 1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Whitehurst Bradford D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Nov 09. After this action, Whitehurst Bradford D. now owns 1,323,055 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $131,000 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 1,000,000 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 66,578,477 shares at $13,330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.