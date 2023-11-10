An In-Depth Look at Superior Drilling Products Inc’s (SDPI) Stock Performance

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has gone down by -16.74% for the week, with a -16.53% drop in the past month and a -50.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.85% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.30% for SDPI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) Right Now?

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SDPI is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SDPI is $1.90, which is $1.25 above the current price. The public float for SDPI is 11.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDPI on November 10, 2023 was 94.25K shares.

SDPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has decreased by -14.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that VERNAL, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9.

SDPI Trading at -18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7814. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc saw -29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc, valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc, sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 32.94, with 15.24 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.