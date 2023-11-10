An In-Depth Look at American Water Works Co. Inc.’s (AWK) Stock Performance

The stock of American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month, and a -11.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for AWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for AWK’s stock, with a -11.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is 25.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AWK is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) is $148.00, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 194.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 10, 2023, AWK’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.48relation to previous closing price of 126.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that At first glance, the proposal to dive into safe stocks to buy might appear overly conservative. As NPR recently pointed out, the U.S. GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter, catalyzed by stronger-than-expected consumer spending.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $134 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AWK Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.30. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc. saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 3,786 shares at the price of $130.20 back on Nov 06. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 7,459 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc., valued at $492,937 using the latest closing price.

GOSS MARTHA CLARK, the Director of American Water Works Co. Inc., purchase 56 shares at $141.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that GOSS MARTHA CLARK is holding 35,960 shares at $7,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Co. Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.