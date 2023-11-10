AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) is above average at 0.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMTD is 62.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTD on November 10, 2023 was 191.08K shares.

AMTD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD)’s stock price has decreased by -15.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a -16.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-22 that If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy this week, you’ve got your work cut out for yourself. Plenty of headwinds will be faced, including more tech earnings and Friday’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) has experienced a -16.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.17% drop in the past month, and a -59.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for AMTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.29% for AMTD stock, with a simple moving average of -57.55% for the last 200 days.

AMTD Trading at -43.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -48.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD fell by -16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9034. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group ADR saw -65.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Equity return is now at value 22.57, with 14.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.