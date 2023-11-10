Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH)’s stock price has soared by 15.39 in relation to previous closing price of 45.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-09 that RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, CFO and Jacob Liawatidewi EVP of Corp. Administration, will participate in an Analyst-Moderated fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 2:30 pm GMT. For access, visit Amphastar’s Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) is above average at 26.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is $69.00, which is $16.59 above the current market price. The public float for AMPH is 36.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPH on November 10, 2023 was 437.19K shares.

AMPH’s Market Performance

AMPH’s stock has seen a 15.31% increase for the week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month and a -4.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.70% for AMPH’s stock, with a 15.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPH Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.01. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Petersen Floyd F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $45.30 back on Nov 01. After this action, Petersen Floyd F. now owns 81,833 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $22,651 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Floyd F., the Director of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 500 shares at $45.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Petersen Floyd F. is holding 82,333 shares at $22,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 18.73, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.