AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMKR is $28.50, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 108.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for AMKR on November 10, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 23.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Amkor Technology posted third quarter sales and profits that topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations but its guidance for the upcoming quarter disappointed. For 3Q, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service provider’s earnings per share of $0.54 narrowly beat estimates of $0.53 but dropped significantly from $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR’s stock has risen by 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly drop of -12.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for AMKOR Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.57% for AMKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.37% for the last 200 days.

AMKR Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from ROGERS MARK N, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $23.84 back on Nov 03. After this action, ROGERS MARK N now owns 20,815 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc., valued at $119,200 using the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of AMKOR Technology Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $22.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Faust Megan is holding 35,394 shares at $60,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.05 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.