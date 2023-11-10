Altria Group Inc. (MO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MO is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MO is $47.11, which is $7.22 above the current price. The public float for MO is 1.77B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MO on November 10, 2023 was 8.19M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 40.11, however, the company has experienced a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that With 10-year treasuries continuing to yield nearly 5% income investors have a lot of choices. Strong yields are currently available in the bond market and the equity market.

MO’s Market Performance

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a -1.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.57% decline in the past month and a -8.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for MO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.17. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Davis Robert Matthews, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Davis Robert Matthews now owns 8,473 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $48,599 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Ian L.T., the Director of Altria Group Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Clarke Ian L.T. is holding 7,145 shares at $44,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..