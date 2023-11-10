Alta Equipment Group Inc’s (ALTG) Stock: A 10.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) has gone up by 12.76% for the week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month and a -22.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for ALTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.95% for ALTG’s stock, with a -24.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) Right Now?

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALTG is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALTG is $22.73, which is $11.51 above the current price. The public float for ALTG is 22.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTG on November 10, 2023 was 240.01K shares.

ALTG) stock’s latest price update

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG)’s stock price has plunge by 16.87relation to previous closing price of 9.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ALTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALTG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $25 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALTG Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTG rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Alta Equipment Group Inc saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTG starting from STUDDERT ANDREW P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Aug 21. After this action, STUDDERT ANDREW P now owns 64,983 shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc, valued at $69,406 using the latest closing price.

Savas Zachary E., the Director of Alta Equipment Group Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $14.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Savas Zachary E. is holding 94,711 shares at $70,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+25.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alta Equipment Group Inc stands at +0.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value 5.56, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG), the company’s capital structure generated 662.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.89. Total debt to assets is 68.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 465.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.