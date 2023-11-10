Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE) has decreased by -11.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-816-1413 (United States) or 1-412-317-0505 (international). A live webcast o.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGAE is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) is $2.50, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for AGAE is 15.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On November 10, 2023, AGAE’s average trading volume was 38.29K shares.

AGAE’s Market Performance

The stock of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a -16.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for AGAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for AGAE’s stock, with a -19.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGAE Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8586. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGAE starting from Choi Roy, who purchase 3,793 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 29. After this action, Choi Roy now owns 256,786 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, valued at $3,907 using the latest closing price.

Choi Roy, the 10% Owner of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, purchase 151,993 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Choi Roy is holding 252,993 shares at $142,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Equity return is now at value -6.74, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.