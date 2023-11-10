Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA)’s stock price has increased by 10.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. However, the company has seen a 13.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that Company management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKYA is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) is $11.63, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for AKYA is 22.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On November 10, 2023, AKYA’s average trading volume was 160.77K shares.

AKYA’s Market Performance

AKYA’s stock has seen a 13.32% increase for the week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month and a -30.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for Akoya Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.98% for AKYA’s stock, with a -39.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AKYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKYA Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA rose by +13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc saw -56.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from Pla Frederic, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Sep 07. After this action, Pla Frederic now owns 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc, valued at $92,014 using the latest closing price.

Raffin Thomas A., the Director of Akoya Biosciences Inc, purchase 2,020,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Raffin Thomas A. is holding 15,937,535 shares at $10,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.44 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoya Biosciences Inc stands at -94.37. The total capital return value is set at -45.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.62. Equity return is now at value -93.83, with -40.92 for asset returns.

Based on Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA), the company’s capital structure generated 129.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 43.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.