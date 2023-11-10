Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s stock price has decreased by -11.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a -9.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – CFO Vince Angotti – CEO Pam Palmer – Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright & Co. James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Welcome to the AcelRx third quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACRX is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACRX is $4.63, which is $4.15 above than the current price. The public float for ACRX is 15.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ACRX on November 10, 2023 was 311.45K shares.

ACRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has seen a -9.53% decrease in the past week, with a -30.93% drop in the past month, and a -46.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.76% for ACRX stock, with a simple moving average of -51.52% for the last 200 days.

ACRX Trading at -30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -32.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5465. In addition, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -79.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Sep 11. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 91,805 shares of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,950 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Pamela P, the Chief Medical Officer of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,442 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Palmer Pamela P is holding 30,753 shares at $8,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -85.39, with -50.36 for asset returns.

Based on Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.