Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 96.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Xylem’s (XYL) Q3 results benefit from strong commercial and operational execution and resilient demand. The company improves its 2023 guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Xylem Inc (XYL) by analysts is $117.17, which is $20.36 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of XYL was 1.54M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL’s stock has seen a 2.47% increase for the week, with a 5.29% rise in the past month and a -5.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Xylem Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for XYL’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.13. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,649 shares at the price of $111.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $11,122,887 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 56,298 shares at $98.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $5,527,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xylem Inc (XYL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.