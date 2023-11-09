Xos Inc (XOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 0.25, but the company has seen a -7.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xos Inc (XOS) by analysts is $1.83, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for XOS is 55.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of XOS was 306.27K shares.

XOS’s Market Performance

XOS stock saw a decrease of -7.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for Xos Inc (XOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.29% for XOS stock, with a simple moving average of -46.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.60 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOS Trading at -18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -26.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2806. In addition, Xos Inc saw -43.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Mattson George N, who purchase 98,270 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Apr 13. After this action, Mattson George N now owns 1,000,000 shares of Xos Inc, valued at $68,789 using the latest closing price.

Mattson George N, the Director of Xos Inc, purchase 35,300 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Mattson George N is holding 901,730 shares at $20,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-306.10 for the present operating margin

-82.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xos Inc stands at -201.58. The total capital return value is set at -63.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.23. Equity return is now at value -81.20, with -52.40 for asset returns.

Based on Xos Inc (XOS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.62. Total debt to assets is 32.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xos Inc (XOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.