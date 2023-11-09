Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.79 in comparison to its previous close of 89.84, however, the company has experienced a 8.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that WIX is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wix.com Ltd (WIX) by analysts is $115.78, which is $27.55 above the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of WIX was 512.86K shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX’s stock has seen a 8.40% increase for the week, with a 2.81% rise in the past month and a -1.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for Wix.com Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for WIX’s stock, with a 1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $103 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.82. In addition, Wix.com Ltd saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value -756.68, with -3.47 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.