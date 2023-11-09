What Recent Market Trends Mean for Primoris Services Corp’s (PRIM) Stock

The stock of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) has seen a 1.89% increase in the past week, with a -1.47% drop in the past month, and a -9.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for PRIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for PRIM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) Right Now?

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRIM is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRIM is $39.67, which is $8.38 above the current price. The public float for PRIM is 52.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRIM on November 09, 2023 was 346.23K shares.

PRIM) stock’s latest price update

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM)’s stock price has plunge by 3.46relation to previous closing price of 29.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Primoris Services is primed for growth, leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act to capitalize on green energy trends, with a substantial, likely undervalued solar project backlog extending to 2025. The company’s unique strategy focuses on smaller, under-50 MWh utility-scale solar projects, ensuring less competition and higher margins, while IRA incentives enhance the viability of these projects. Despite higher leverage, Primoris mitigates risks through interest rate hedges and accounts receivable financing, offering a deep value investment opportunity with its SaaS-like growth and compelling valuation metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRIM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRIM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRIM Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRIM rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.26. In addition, Primoris Services Corp saw 40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRIM starting from Perisich John M., who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $33.19 back on Sep 08. After this action, Perisich John M. now owns 145,214 shares of Primoris Services Corp, valued at $637,452 using the latest closing price.

Schauerman John P., the Director of Primoris Services Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $34.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Schauerman John P. is holding 256,306 shares at $696,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.97 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primoris Services Corp stands at +3.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.67. Equity return is now at value 11.44, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Primoris Services Corp (PRIM), the company’s capital structure generated 121.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.85. Total debt to assets is 38.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.