Weibo Corp ADR’s (WB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WB stock has gone up by 0.34%, with a monthly decline of -10.52% and a quarterly plunge of -13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Weibo Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for WB’s stock, with a -21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WB is $18.83, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 144.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for WB on November 09, 2023 was 935.27K shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has plunged by -1.99 when compared to previous closing price of 12.06, but the company has seen a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Weibo Corporation (WB) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

WB Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -34.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corp ADR (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.