W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has jumped by 0.90 compared to previous close of 54.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that WPC previously enjoyed a reputation as a very stable, defensive, and slightly growing high yield stock. However, investors have been let down by management in the form of an impending 20% dividend cut. We look at two other ways in which WPC management is mistreating shareholders through its accelerated exit from office.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is above average at 15.07x. The 36-month beta value for WPC is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WPC is $61.12, which is $6.28 above than the current price. The public float for WPC is 211.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume of WPC on November 09, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a 3.26% increase in the past week, with a 4.31% rise in the past month, and a -15.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for WPC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for WPC’s stock, with a -19.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPC Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.91. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $72.48 back on May 02. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 26,118 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $72,479 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc, sale 200 shares at $84.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 4,266 shares at $16,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.