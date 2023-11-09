VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VTGN is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTGN is $12.00, which is $8.92 above than the current price. The public float for VTGN is 22.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume of VTGN on November 09, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has plunge by -11.37relation to previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The best short-squeeze stocks to buy now can be a perilous territory in the investment landscape. However, they also possess the potential for astronomical returns.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) has seen a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.76% decline in the past month and a -59.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTGN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VTGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTGN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTGN Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc saw -0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who purchase 775,756 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Aug 07. After this action, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,961,079 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -143.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.34. Equity return is now at value -175.33, with -125.75 for asset returns.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.38. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -196.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In summary, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.