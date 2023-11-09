Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.20relation to previous closing price of 19.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-22 that What does getting a speed camera ticket, having your car towed and being harassed by debt collectors all have in common? Yes, they are miserable experiences that you hate to encounter.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) by analysts is $23.67, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 165.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VRRM was 1.60M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stock saw an increase of 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.18% and a quarterly increase of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for VRRM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.85. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw 43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Conti Craig C, who sale 37,780 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Conti Craig C now owns 27,906 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $723,196 using the latest closing price.

Lalla Steve, the EVP Commercial Services of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 48,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Lalla Steve is holding 4,697 shares at $834,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 21.56, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.