Urban One Inc (UONEK) Stock Observes -36.24% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, UONEK stock has gone down by -35.87%, with a monthly decline of -35.87% and a quarterly plunge of -37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Urban One Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.63% for UONEK’s stock, with a -36.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONEK) Right Now?

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UONEK is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UONEK is $6.00, which is $2.55 above the current price. The public float for UONEK is 15.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UONEK on November 09, 2023 was 22.81K shares.

UONEK) stock’s latest price update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONEK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -38.94 in relation to its previous close of 5.65. However, the company has experienced a -35.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-07 that Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alfred C. Liggins – CEO Peter D.

UONEK Trading at -34.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -36.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONEK fell by -35.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Urban One Inc saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONEK starting from MCNEILL BRIAN W, who sale 13,329 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCNEILL BRIAN W now owns 206,542 shares of Urban One Inc, valued at $53,982 using the latest closing price.

MCNEILL BRIAN W, the Director of Urban One Inc, sale 4,371 shares at $4.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that MCNEILL BRIAN W is holding 273,871 shares at $18,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 16.42, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Urban One Inc (UONEK), the company’s capital structure generated 338.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.19. Total debt to assets is 68.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 334.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban One Inc (UONEK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.