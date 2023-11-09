Urban One Inc (UONE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) has decreased by -35.60 when compared to last closing price of 5.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -33.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Urban One, Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq after failing to file required financial reports. The company may also face securities litigation due to the delisting. Despite the challenges, Urban One has a strong revenue stream from political advertising campaigns targeting African Americans.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Urban One Inc (UONE) by analysts is $6.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for UONE is 8.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of UONE was 25.39K shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

The stock of Urban One Inc (UONE) has seen a -33.15% decrease in the past week, with a -31.67% drop in the past month, and a -33.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for UONE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.87% for UONE stock, with a simple moving average of -40.81% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at -31.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -32.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE fell by -33.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Urban One Inc saw -18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from MCNEILL BRIAN W, who sale 13,329 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCNEILL BRIAN W now owns 206,542 shares of Urban One Inc, valued at $53,982 using the latest closing price.

MCNEILL BRIAN W, the Director of Urban One Inc, sale 4,371 shares at $4.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that MCNEILL BRIAN W is holding 273,871 shares at $18,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 16.42, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Urban One Inc (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 338.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.19. Total debt to assets is 68.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 334.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urban One Inc (UONE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.