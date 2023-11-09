Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.55, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for URG is 252.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on November 09, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-03 that Just like many investors got around investing in Chinese names, such as Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA, after Ray Dalio got behind it, a wave of money will jump into the industry’s favorite play today: uranium.

URG’s Market Performance

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a -6.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month, and a 39.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for URG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for URG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5455. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from BOBERG W. WILLIAM, who sale 90,527 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Nov 02. After this action, BOBERG W. WILLIAM now owns 1,036,991 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $145,971 using the latest closing price.

HATTEN STEVEN M., the Chief Operating Officer of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 58,357 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that HATTEN STEVEN M. is holding 303,977 shares at $95,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.