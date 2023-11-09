Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) Stock

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has gone up by 7.31% for the week, with a 7.47% rise in the past month and a 0.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.90% for TOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOL is $92.87, which is $13.19 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 106.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for TOL on November 09, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

TOL) stock’s latest price update

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 80.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Toll Brothers (TOL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $93 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.72. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 59.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from SHAPIRO PAUL E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $73.36 back on Oct 17. After this action, SHAPIRO PAUL E now owns 130,033 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $73,361 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $84.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 42,414 shares at $420,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 25.65, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.