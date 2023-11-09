Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Hagerty Inc’s (HGTY) Stock

In the past week, HGTY stock has gone up by 8.16%, with a monthly gain of 8.58% and a quarterly plunge of -3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Hagerty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for HGTY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hagerty Inc (NYSE: HGTY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hagerty Inc (HGTY) by analysts is $12.50, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for HGTY is 75.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of HGTY was 70.48K shares.

HGTY) stock’s latest price update

Hagerty Inc (NYSE: HGTY)’s stock price has plunge by 9.99relation to previous closing price of 7.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGTY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HGTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HGTY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HGTY Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGTY rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Hagerty Inc saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGTY starting from Harris Laurie, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Jun 22. After this action, Harris Laurie now owns 14,738 shares of Hagerty Inc, valued at $36,621 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hagerty Inc stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at -5.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 125.91. Equity return is now at value 9.52, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Hagerty Inc (HGTY), the company’s capital structure generated 331.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.84. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 319.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hagerty Inc (HGTY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.