Understanding the 1.71% Volatility Levels of Motorola Solutions Inc’s (MSI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has seen a 10.23% increase in the past week, with a 8.47% gain in the past month, and a 9.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.25% for MSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MSI is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MSI is $322.01, which is $12.82 above the current price. The public float for MSI is 165.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on November 09, 2023 was 651.49K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has jumped by 1.38 compared to previous close of 304.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, offering solutions in Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Command Center, Video Security and Access Control. The company estimates that its total addressable market is over $60 billion, and that it is uniquely positioned for long-term growth. However, we anticipate some challenges for MSI, such as geopolitical and competitive pressures on some of its products, which could limit its growth potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.71. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc saw 19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from BROWN GREGORY Q, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $305.27 back on Nov 07. After this action, BROWN GREGORY Q now owns 62,105 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc, valued at $19,842,650 using the latest closing price.

YAZDI CYNTHIA, the SVP, Communications & Brand of Motorola Solutions Inc, sale 5,850 shares at $306.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that YAZDI CYNTHIA is holding 3,780 shares at $1,790,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79. Equity return is now at value 3586.84, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.