Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) by analysts is $92.39, which is $56.12 above the current market price. The public float for RARE is 77.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of RARE was 892.26K shares.

RARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) has dropped by -4.75 compared to previous close of 38.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joshua Higa – Vice President of Investor Relations Emil Kakkis – Chief Executive Officer & President Erik Harris – Chief Commercial Officer Howard Horn – Chief Financial Officer Eric Crombez – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Anupam Rama – JPMorgan Dae Gon Ha – Stifel Michael Riad – Morgan Stanley Tazeen Ahmad – Bank of America Kristen Kluska – Cantor Fitzgerald Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Yaron Werber – TD Cowen Laura Chico – Wedbush. Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Ultragenyx Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

RARE’s Market Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has experienced a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month, and a -0.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.41% for RARE’s stock, with a -13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.74. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Kassberg Thomas Richard, who sale 39,878 shares at the price of $32.78 back on Oct 23. After this action, Kassberg Thomas Richard now owns 246,860 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,307,201 using the latest closing price.

KAKKIS EMIL D, the President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 47,853 shares at $33.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that KAKKIS EMIL D is holding 599,743 shares at $1,604,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -253.84, with -44.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.