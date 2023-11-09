Traeger Inc (COOK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) has decreased by -13.43 when compared to last closing price of 2.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nick Bacchus – Vice President, Investor Relations Jeremy Andrus – Chief Executive Officer Dom Blosil – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Peter Benedict – Baird Simeon Siegel – BMO Capital Markets Peter Keith – Piper Sandler Joe Feldman – Telsey Advisory Group Brian McNamara – Cannacord Genuity Operator Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the Traeger Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COOK is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COOK is $4.47, which is $1.92 above than the current price. The public float for COOK is 73.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume of COOK on November 09, 2023 was 441.90K shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK stock saw a decrease of -5.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Traeger Inc (COOK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for COOK’s stock, with a -31.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOK Trading at -18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Traeger Inc saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from Blosil Dominic, who sale 7,656 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Sep 11. After this action, Blosil Dominic now owns 1,375,865 shares of Traeger Inc, valued at $30,731 using the latest closing price.

HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Traeger Inc, sale 6,293 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HARDY JAMES H JR is holding 914,668 shares at $25,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.90 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc stands at -58.26. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.42. Equity return is now at value -67.58, with -28.54 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 147.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Traeger Inc (COOK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.