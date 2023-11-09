Trading Update: Vacasa Inc (VCSA) Stock Endures 9.20% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, VCSA stock has gone up by 14.95%, with a monthly decline of -7.45% and a quarterly plunge of -36.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for Vacasa Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.83% for VCSA’s stock, with a -46.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VCSA is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vacasa Inc (VCSA) is $12.00, which is $11.31 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 5.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On November 09, 2023, VCSA’s average trading volume was 47.11K shares.

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has plunge by -14.05relation to previous closing price of 10.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Vacasa, Inc., a vacation rental management platform, has seen its stock decline dramatically since its IPO in 2021 and is currently trading just above $9 a share. The company has cut costs and brought in new management. Vacasa is also sitting on net cash higher than its current market capitalization. Is Vacasa, Inc. enough of a bargain despite mounting economic headwinds? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCSA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VCSA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VCSA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VCSA Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares sank -13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Vacasa Inc saw -65.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Greyber Robert Winston, who sale 18,092 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Aug 22. After this action, Greyber Robert Winston now owns 2,849,615 shares of Vacasa Inc, valued at $10,493 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Tad K, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vacasa Inc, sale 5,128 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Larsen Tad K is holding 336,791 shares at $2,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -45.31, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vacasa Inc (VCSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.