Trading Update: Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Stock Endures 8.12% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has gone up by 0.36% for the week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month and a -37.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.12% for QSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.58% for QSI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for QSI is 97.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.69% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of QSI was 1.04M shares.

QSI) stock’s latest price update

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.69 in relation to its previous close of 1.24. However, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Quantum-Si incorporated is a pioneering company in the field of proteomics with its innovative Platinum platform. The company’s revenue model is still in its early stages, making it a highly speculative investment. QSI’s valuation is challenging but has explosive revenue potential in the growing proteomics market.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSI Trading at -17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2760. In addition, Quantum-Si Incorporated saw -24.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si Incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -31.29, with -29.08 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -344.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.