Trading Update: PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Stock Endures 2.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has gone up by 1.87% for the week, with a 5.65% rise in the past month and a -1.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for PFSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.76% for PFSI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) Right Now?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) by analysts is $85.67, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for PFSI is 45.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PFSI was 234.73K shares.

PFSI) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.28 in relation to its previous close of 72.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Spector – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Dan Perotti – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Barker – Piper Sandler Bose George – KBW Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Eric Hagen – BTIG Kyle Joseph – Jefferies Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities Priya Rangarajan – RBC Capital Markets Kevin Barker – Piper Sandler Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Additional earnings materials, including presentation slides that will be referred to in this call are available on PennyMac Financial’s website at pfsi.pennymac.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $81 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFSI Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.61. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from SPECTOR DAVID, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $65.82 back on Oct 02. After this action, SPECTOR DAVID now owns 330,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $987,249 using the latest closing price.

SPECTOR DAVID, the Chairman & CEO of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $69.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that SPECTOR DAVID is holding 345,604 shares at $1,038,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.