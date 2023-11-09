Trading Update: Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Stock Endures 2.35% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has gone up by 1.46% for the week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month and a -2.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for ELV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for ELV’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is above average at 17.79x. The 36-month beta value for ELV is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELV is $565.08, which is $111.89 above than the current price. The public float for ELV is 234.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on November 09, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 457.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either Elevance Health (ELV) or HealthEquity (HQY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

ELV Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.95. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sale 64 shares at the price of $454.35 back on Oct 24. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 2,842 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $29,078 using the latest closing price.

Dixon Robert L JR, the Director of Elevance Health Inc, sale 310 shares at $476.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Dixon Robert L JR is holding 9,638 shares at $147,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.